Two held for remdesivir black-marketing in Panipat

The Haryana Police have arrested two persons from Panipat on charges of black-marketing of remdesivir injection, which is considered a life-saving drug. Three injections were recovered from them.

On Wednesday, the Haryana government had restricted the sale and distribution of drugs like remdesivir and tocilizumab, the two injections that are used for treating patients with severe Covid infection.

A police spokesperson said the arrested accused, Imran and Manoj, belong to Panipat. While Imran was posted as area manager at Lal Path Lab, Manoj runs a medical store in a hospital.

The accused were trying to sell one vial of remdesivir for ₹20,000. The initial probe revealed that they have sold 12 injections so far.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police cautioned citizens against fraudsters who can dupe them on pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and life-saving drugs through e-commerce portal OLX and other social media apps.

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said the widespread requirement of remdesivir injection and oxygen cylinders has become an ideal pretext for cyber criminals trying to dupe people in need.

MAN HELD WITH 10 REMDESIVIR INJECTIONS

KARNAL Panipat police have arrested a man for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injections. Police have recovered 10 injections from him.

As per police, accused Himanshu alias Golu, of Shiv Nagar in Panipat, was allegedly taking these injections to be sold at ₹30,000 per injection. The CIA of Panipat police got a tip-off about the accused and police arrested him near Chautala Road in Panipat. The injections were recovered from his car.

CIA II, Panipat, in-charge Virender Singh said the accused failed to provide bills of the injections. During probe, it was found that the recovered injections appear to be fake and will be sent to lab for testing, he said, adding that the accused has been booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. He will be produced in court on Friday.