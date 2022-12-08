Two held for robbing gold, foreign currency in Jalandhar

Jalandhar police nabbed two accused for allegedly looting 290 grams of gold jewellery and 9220 UK pounds currency from a house in Jalandhar. The accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Paramveer Singh, police said.

Commissioner of police S Boopathi said on Thursday that police received a complaint of a robbery at the house of Roshan Lal Sharma on December 1 in the Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar. “Police registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code at police station Rama Mandi. Victim Roshan Lal Sharma informed investigation officer ASI Balwinder Kumar that he got to know that Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Paramveer Singh, both residents of Kapurthala, had committed a robbery in his house. Acting on this, SI Raj Kumar of the anti-narcotics cell investigated the matter and nabbed the accused. Police also recovered stolen gold, and foreign currency and also recovered a car used in robbery”, he said.

Commissioner also said that initial investigations revealed that accused Harpreet Singh, alias Happy has six previous cases registered against him for robbery. “Both the accused were working as electricians and they got to know that a family has come from abroad. As soon as they got the chance, they robbed the house when everyone went to attend a marriage,” he said.