Two held for running fake lottery racket in Karnal

The cybercrime team of the Karnal police has arrested two persons for allegedly running a fake lottery racket and cheating people with lucrative offers. The police have also recovered ₹69,000, two mobile phones and a laptop. They used to create digital bank accounts of the victims to make them confident about their prize money. The accused have been identified as Satinder Kumar, presently living in Ghaziabad, and Balkishan of Noida of UP. They were arrested on August 1 and were taken on four days’ police remand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short stories

48 country-made pistols, cartridges seized; one held

Rohtak The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested an accused, who was involved in the manufacturing and selling of illegal weapons from Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, and recovered 48 country-made pistols, 17 cartridges and material used in making illegal weapons from his possession. The accused has been identified as Tahir, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh. A spokesman of Haryana police said a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) Narnual had arrested the accused Tahir from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

Three held in blackmailing case

Rohtak The Narwana police in Jind on Thursday arrested three persons while accepting ₹50,000 from a person, against whom they have filed a case of making one of them hostage and under relevant Sections of the SC/ST Act, in lieu of compromising in the case. Those arrested are Praveen, Vicky and Rajender of Chopra Patti village. Narwana city SHO Ramniwas said one of the accused Praveen had filed a case of making him hostage against co-villager Dharmender. “He along with one another had extorted ₹25,000 each from Dharmender on the pretext of signing a compromise memo. Now, Praveen sought ₹50,000 again and today we formed a team and arrested the trio while accepting the amount and blackmailing Dharmender,” the SHO added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}