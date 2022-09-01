Two held for taking bribe in Karnal
They were arrested by a team of the vigilance bureau and the bribe money was recovered from both the accused in Karnal. They have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.
: The Haryana vigilance bureau arrested a junior engineer of Haryana Sehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and a patwari of the Revenue Department were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents in Karnal on Wednesday.
According to a bureau official, the HSVP JE identified as Praduman was arrested red handed with ₹ 50,000 bribe. The accused was taking the bribe in lieu of issuing a completion certificate to the complainant. In another case, the accused Patwari identified as Harminder alias Prince posted Nigdhu in Karnal district was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 5,000.
He said that he has also been booked under the prevention of corruption Act.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
