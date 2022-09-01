Two held for taking bribe in Karnal

: The Haryana vigilance bureau arrested a junior engineer of Haryana Sehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and a patwari of the Revenue Department were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents in Karnal on Wednesday.

They were arrested by a team of the vigilance bureau and the bribe money was recovered from both the accused. They have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to a bureau official, the HSVP JE identified as Praduman was arrested red handed with ₹ 50,000 bribe. The accused was taking the bribe in lieu of issuing a completion certificate to the complainant. In another case, the accused Patwari identified as Harminder alias Prince posted Nigdhu in Karnal district was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 5,000.

He said that he has also been booked under the prevention of corruption Act.