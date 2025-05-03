Two held for transformer theft in K’shetra

The Kurukshetra police on Friday said that their CIA-2 branch has arrested two men for stealing transformers and transformer items. Police say that the two accused have confessed to their involvement in 70 such cases. Accused in police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Sajid Khan and Arafat, both natives of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing details, a police spokesperson said that swift action was taken following a complaint received from the SDO electricity department’s Ladwa office following which a case was lodged, and probe was handed over to CIA-2.

On April 29, the team arrested the duo from Saharanpur and were taken into five days of remand.

During the remand, the police team also managed to recover about four quintals of copper wire and iron sheets worth lakhs of rupees, tools of theft and motorcycle used in the crime.

At a press conference, additional superintendent of police Pratik Gehlot said that the accused used to conduct recce during the day on the pretext of selling jewellery and children’s toys on a motorcycle cart.

“After doing recce, they used to commit steal transformers at night and take the stolen goods in the cart to UP. The accused have committed about 70 incidents of transformer theft under the limits of Babain and Ladwa police station,” he added.