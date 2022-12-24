Two held in Amritsar with 8kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan

A team of the Punjab Police’s special task force (STF) of Ludhiana on Saturday caught two drug peddlers from Amritsar district with 8kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, assistant inspector general (STF) Snehdeep Sharma said the two motorcycle-borne accused were on their way to deliver the contraband that they had got from Pakistan when they were arrested near the border.

“A major smuggling bid has been thwarted. The two were involved in supplying drugs to their network in different cities of Punjab besides Delhi,” Sharma said.

The two, Heera Singh, 30, of Dalle Ke village and Anmol Singh, 22, of Attari, both in Amritsar district, had received the consignment from Pakistan four days ago through drones.

Sharma said that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and had received the 8kg of heroin in a single consignment. The smugglers had shared the location with them on WhatsApp.

Heera Singh was involved in drug trade for a decade and was arrested in 2014 with 2kg of heroin, while Anmol Singh joined the smuggling racket around four years ago and worked as a water-bottle seller at Attari border to escape suspicion, police said.

They were arrested by a team led by inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF, Ludhiana, from Dalle Ke road under the jurisdiction of Lopoke police station. A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the STF police station in Mohali.