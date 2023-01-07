Two held with 316 kg poppy husk in Pathankot

Police have arrested two persons with the recovery of 3.16 quintal of poppy husk, which was concealed in a truck from J&K.

The arrested persons have been identified as Salinder Singh of Boot village in Kapurthala and Bohar Singh of Daulewal village in Moga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior superintendent of police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that an inspection team placed a checkpoint at Madhopur naka.

The SSP said that during the checking, police discovered 16 sacks containing 3 quintals and 16 kilograms of poppy husk. Consequently, two persons were charged with an FIR under Section 15 of the NDPS Act at Sujanpur police station, Pathankot.