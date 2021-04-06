Two held with 4.7kg stolen gold jewellery in Mohali

The Mohali police have recovered 4.7kg gold jewellery after the arrest of two men who had broken into an SBI branch in Ropar’s Nurpur Bedi town on the night on March 28 and fled with 6kg gold jewellery from bank lockers.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Kumar, the mastermind who is from Panipat and was staying in Nayagaon, Mohali, and his aide Amit Kumar, an auto driver from Chandigarh.

While Sonu is already booked in 15 criminal cases, Amit has two FIRs registered against him, said Mohali superintendent of police (city) Harvinder Singh Virk, while addressing a media briefing on Monday.

“They were riding a stolen motorcycle when they were arrested at a naka in Nayagaon. They were carrying the stolen jewellery besides 500 grams of intoxicating powder. A drill machine, electronic weighing machine and two stolen mobile phones were also recovered following their arrests,” he said.

Virk said the duo had committed a large number of thefts in houses and banks, which have been solved with their arrest. “Investigations are underway and their accomplices will also be nabbed soon,” he said.

The SP added that Sonu used to purchase drugs from the outskirts of Delhi and sell it further. Legal action will also be taken against the owner of the house in Nayagaon where Sonu was staying on rent if his tenant verification is not found, he said. The suspects are currently in five-day police custody.