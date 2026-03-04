Two held with 8 lakh capsules of habit-forming drugs in Bathinda

The Bathinda district police arrested two persons and seized about 8.27 lakh capsules of habit-forming drugs pregabalin and tramadol. The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar and Ridhanshu, said Bathinda police. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar and Ridhanshu.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh said on Tuesday that both were arrested on Monday and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 223 (disobedience to orders) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Canal police station.

The SP said that Sanjeev was arrested during checking at a naka in the Parasram Nagar locality and around 90,000 pregabalin capsules were recovered from his possession. The capsules were kept in a carton that the accused had received from a courier.

“His questioning led to the arrest of Ridhanshu, a native of Meerut and running a pharmacy at Bathinda grain market. A joint police and drugs control department team confiscated more than 7.25 lakh capsules of pregabalin and another 20,000 tramadol capsules from the warehouse of the chemist shop of Ridhanshu,” said the SP.

He added that the accused used to sell the capsules to drug addicts illegally at labour chowk and other areas.

“We are tracking the courier company’s data to reach out to the supplier of the drugs. Our teams are identifying the drug manufacturer to trace how the drugs were supplied,” said the SP.