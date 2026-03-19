Two held with hand grenades in Bathinda

The Punjab Police counter-intelligence (CI) wing in Bathinda arrested two persons with two hand grenades, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation reveals that the grenades were part of an illegal supply chain linked to cross-border elements (HT)

The accused have been identified as Buta Singh, a resident of Gillwali in Ferozepur, and Harmander Singh, a resident of Mothawali in Moga. A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosives Act at the state special operations cell (SSOC) in Fazilka on Tuesday.

Bathinda CI wing assistant inspector general Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the teams received a tip-off and apprehended both suspects from the Moga-Ferozepur road.

“Two hand grenades were recovered from their possession,” she said.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation reveals that the grenades were part of an illegal supply chain linked to cross-border elements, intended to disrupt peace and public safety in the border state.

“Further investigation is underway to identify other associates involved in this module,” the DGP said in a press statement.