Two held with two pistols, seven cartridges in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 01, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Two people were arrested in Sector 88 on Thursday, and two pistols and seven cartridges, along with a bike, were recovered from them, said police on Friday.

A checkpoint was set up in Sector 88, Mohali, following an information regarding two youth roaming with ammunition in city. (iStock)
The accused were identified as Rudransh Verma, alias Anshu, of Sohana and Prashant Sharma of Rupnagar.

The arrests were made by the state special operation cell (SSOC) after an input regarding the youths roaming in Mohali and Kharar with ammunition with a motive to commit a crime was received. Acting on the information, a checkpoint was set up in Sector 88.

Sub-inspector Harminder Singh said the cell received a special input of two youths carrying weapons in Mohali and planning to move towards Bannur. Accordingly, a checkpoint was set up. The two were on black Hero Splendor. On seeing the checkpoint, both stopped and made a U-turn. Police followed them on the basis of suspicion.

A case has been registered by SSOC police station under Sections 61(2B) of BNS and 25(1), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Both were presented before the district court on Friday and they were sent to three-day police remand.

