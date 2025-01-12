Two hit-and-run accidents leave pedestrian, biker dead in Mohali

Road accidents continue to snuff out precious lives in Mohali. On Friday, a pedestrian and a motorcyclist lost their lives in reckless hit-and-run accidents. Both victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, said Mohali police. (iStock)

Identified as Rajan Kumar, 27, the pedestrian was hit by a speeding car in Industrial Area, Phase 3, said police.

A native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Rajan was currently residing in Sector 74, Mohali, in a rented accommodation.

His brother Munish Kumar told police that he, along with his brother, was returning home from work in Industrial Area, Phase 3, around 8.30 pm on Friday.

“My brother was walking ahead of me. While he was crossing the road, a speeding Maruti Swift Dzire car, coming from Phase 6 bus stand, hit my brother and mowed him down,” Kumar said.

The car driver fled the spot, leaving Rajan bleeding. His brother, with the help of onlookers, rushed Rajan to a private hospital in Phase 4, but doctors declared him dead.

Phase 1 booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the second case, the motorcyclist was hit by a rashly driven car on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway near Dera Bassi on January 6.

After battling for life for four days, the victim, Ram Badan, 65, succumbed to his injuries at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on Friday, said police.

Badan, also an Uttar Pradesh native, was headed to Dera Bassi on a motorcycle on January 6 with complainant Raj Kumar.

Kumar, who works as a security guard in a private company in Bhankharpur, told police that while he was riding the bike, Badan was sitting pillion. On the way, a speeding car coming from the Chandigarh side hit their vehicle at 7.15 pm.

The collision caused Badan to fall on the road and hit his head against the road, following which the car ran over his right leg, before driving off.

Onlookers helped take Badan to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32. But he died during treatment four days later on Friday.

The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 281 and 324 (4) and 106 (2) of the BNS.

While police have yet to compile the accident data for 2024, as per estimates, at least 200 people were killed in accidents on Mohali roads through the year.

In 2023, the number of road fatalities was 320, surpassing the 2022 figure of 296, reveals police data.