: Two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.

Two Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gunfight erupted between the terrorists and security forces after a joint party of police and army cordoned the Kujjar area of Kulgam in south Kashmir in the afternoon, they said, adding the gunfight continued for around five hours with intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides.

“Two terrorists killed. Bodies of the killed terrorists being retrieved from the site of encounter,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on micro blogging site X (earlier known as Twitter).

Police said that the cordon and search operation was still in progress. “Further details shall follow,” they said.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Both are linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including two AK rifles recovered,” police said.

On August 4, three army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in the district.

Last month on September 19, an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Garole forests of Anantnag in south Kashmir continued for seven days and ended with the death of two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Uzair Khan, and four security force personnel.

The security forces had lost four of their men, including two officers, an army jawan and a DSP of the police department, during an encounter with terrorists on September 13.

On September 30, two heavily armed terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles, four AK magazines, 90 rounds and a ‘Pakistani-origin’ pistol, a pouch, Pakistani currency worth ₹2,100 and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site.

Student injured in firing by terrorists

Srinagar : A Class 10 student was injured in a firing by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Wednesday, police said. The reason for the attack is not known and no militant group has claimed responsibility for it. Police, in a statement, said the injured person is being shifted to hospital for treatment and the areas has been cordoned off.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!