Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades

Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:15 AM IST
Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession
n a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

The arrested terrorists are Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan. In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them.

“Acting on a tip off that two terrorists associates affiliated with terrorist outfit LeT had entered Maidanpora area of Lolab to carry out terror-related activities, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area. During the course of the operation, a vehicle load carrier bearing registration number JK 09A-2324 was signalled to stop at the iron bridge in Maidanpora. Sensing security forces’ presence, the vehicle abruptly stopped short of the stop and two persons jumped out of the vehicle,” police spokesperson said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP