LeT terrorist associate held in J&K’s Baramulla
Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army’s 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.
The terrorist was identified as Mohd Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Tilgam Payeen. He was caught at a checkpoint in Kreeri area.
He was apprehended along with arms and ammunition, the police said.
Incriminating materials, include one pistol, a pistol magazine and seven rounds, have also been recovered from him.
According to the police, the terrorist has been actively involved in providing logistics support for terror activities and was in touch with Pakistani terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar.
No relief from water woes for 50K residents in Kharghar despite heavy rains
Despite heavy downpour this week and water levels in dams increasing, there is no relief for the 50,000 residents from 60 housing societies in Kharghar. They have been struggling to get an adequate supply of water from CIDCO for a year now. This includes societies from Kharghar Sectors 26 to 39. Every family spends ₹4,000-₹5,000 extra per month on tankers and bottled water. Residents claim that there is no increase in supply.
17-year-old Navi Mumbai resident drowns in Kalwa, dead
A 17-year-old resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai, who went for a swim with The deceased, Sumit Mali's friends in a well in Kalwa, drowned on Friday evening. His body was found on Saturday morning. The deceased, Sumit Mali, told his parents that he was going out with six friends to enjoy the monsoon. Due to less visibility, the rescue team could not do their work, and on Saturday at around 10.30am, his body was found.
Shiv Sena removes former Navi Mumbai civic chief Nahata, Chougule from party after they join Shinde
Deputy city leader for Shiv Sena, Vijay Nahata, and former opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, have been removed from the party after they joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday with the support of 28 former corporators of Shiv Sena in Navi Mumbai. One died and one joined NCP and then nine more joined Sena, taking the total corporators to 45. Currently, 28 of them have left the party and joined the Shinde-led faction.
Dombivli hawkers take lead in following guidelines on single-use plastic
The hawkers on Gupte Road in Dombivli are setting an example by not giving plastic bags to their customers. This move comes after the Central Government issued guidelines asking the State Government to ban the use of single-use plastic from July 1. The hawkers have put up placards over their handcarts and stalls stating 'Dear consumer, please do not ask for a plastic bag – as directed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thanking you, hawker'.
Ulhasnagar police book mother, uncle for forcing 15-year-old girl into marriage with man in Gujarat
A 15-year-old girl who was forced into marriage with a Gujarat resident, escaped from her in-laws' house in Gujarat 10 days after the wedding. She reached Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar to register a complaint on July 7. Her father is an auto driver. A Ghaste, API from Hill Line police station, said that the girl was brave enough to go to them despite all the harassment from her family.
