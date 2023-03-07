Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two IAS, three HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Two IAS, three HCS officers transferred in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2023 01:01 AM IST

A 2012 batch IAS officer, Ajay Singh Tomar has been posted as administrator (HQ), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula

Chandigarh The Haryana government on Monday issued posting orders of two IAS and three HCS officers.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner, Shantanu Sharma, was given the additional charge of Kaithal deputy commissioner during the leave period of Sangeeta Tetarwal.
A 2012 batch IAS officer, Ajay Singh Tomar has been posted as administrator (HQ), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula.

Brara sub-divisional magistrate Birendra Singh was given the additional charge of Ambala city magistrate, replacing Mukund, city magistrate, who was posted as sub-divisional magistrate, Kalanwali. HSVP estate officer, Jagadhri, Abhay Singh Jangra, has been posted as sub-divisional magistrate, Dabwali.

