Two inmates get 2-year RI for stabbing undertrial at Model Jail

A local court has sentenced two inmates of Model Jail, Sector 51, to two-year rigorous imprisonment for stabbing an undertrial prisoner with an iron needle during a quarrel in September 2024. The assault took place over setting up bedding inside the barracks. Judicial magistrate Ajay convicted Hari Parshad and David. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Judicial magistrate Ajay convicted Hari Parshad and David under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS.

The incident took place on the intervening night between September 11 and 12 in 2024 in barrack number 2 of Model Jail, where the accused and the complainant, Aman, were lodged as undertrial prisoners.

According to the prosecution, Aman told police that a dispute broke out over placing bedding in the barrack. During the altercation, the two inmates attacked him with an iron “suaa”, hitting him on the head and back. Other prisoners and the barrack nambardar intervened and rescued him before he was taken for treatment.

Medical examination at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, found that Aman had suffered seven injuries, though doctors later declared them to be simple in nature.

During the trial, the prosecution relied on 14 witnesses, along with the victim’s testimony, statements of jail warders, medical evidence and CCTV footage from the barrack, which was played in court. The footage showed the accused assaulting the complainant.

Rejecting the defence argument that there were contradictions in witness testimonies and no independent witnesses were examined, the court observed that minor discrepancies did not make the prosecution case unreliable when the core evidence was consistent. The court observed that the assault had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Both convicts were already lodged in the jail as undertrials in a murder case at the time of the attack. Jail records produced during the trial further showed that David was facing multiple criminal cases and had also been convicted in a murder case, while Hari Parshad was also in custody in other cases.

The court observed that the convicts were not entitled to leniency, noting that the assault had taken place inside the prison itself. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on the two convicts.