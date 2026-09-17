Two Jaish terrorists gunned down in Udhampur

Jammu: Security forces shot dead two terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), during an overnight encounter in the high-altitude forests of Udhampur’s Majalta area.

Security personnel had been tracking the terrorist group in the forested belt of Udhampur’s Majalta area following suspicious movements last week. (Representational photo)

Security personnel had been tracking a terrorist group in the dense forested belt following suspicious movements last week.

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Acting on fresh intelligence inputs, joint teams from the army’s White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched Operation Sohan around 9pm on Wednesday, cordoning off the remote Brattal Sohan and Khubban areas. Despite hostile weather, incessant rain, rugged terrain, and low visibility, security forces established initial contact shortly after nightfall.

After intermittent firing and blasts overnight, the lull ended on Thursday morning when the trapped terrorists opened heavy fire in a bid to breach the cordon. Forces retaliated using RPGs, neutralising both targets before recovering their bodies along with assault rifles and ammunition.

Reinforcements have been deployed and surveillance operations remain underway to track any remaining threats.

The strike follows recent anti-terror operations in the region, including the September 5 elimination of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Yasir in Budgam and the September 15 busting of an LeT module in the Pir Panjal region, where three operatives were arrested alongside a powerful IED.

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{{^usCountry}} The counter-terrorism operation comes just days ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly’s autumn session, scheduled to begin on September 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The counter-terrorism operation comes just days ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly’s autumn session, scheduled to begin on September 21. {{/usCountry}}

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