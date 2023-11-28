Two Jammu and Kashmir officials face the music

The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended a JKAS officer of the rank of regional director and attached another JKAS officer pending inquiries into their conduct, the officials said.

In two separate orders by the general administration department, the government ordered the suspension of Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, regional director, survey and land records (ex-offico settlement officer) and attachment of Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Kupwara, on Monday.

The government made no mention of the reasons for the two decisions except mentioning the conduct of the two officers.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct, Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, regional director, survey and land records (ex-offico settlement officer), Anantnag, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” said the order by Sanjeev Verma, commissioner secretary to the government.

During the period of suspension, he shall remain attached to the office of divisional commissioner, Kashmir.

Similarly, Verma issued an order informing the attachment of Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Kupwara.

“Pending inquiry into his conduct, Hilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, project officer, wage employment (ACD), Kupwara, is hereby attached in the general administration department, with immediate effect,” it said.

