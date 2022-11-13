Two killed after car rams into tractor trailer in Panipat

: Two people were killed after a car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trailer near Samalkha town in Panipat district.

The deceased have been identified as Soyab, 24, and Arju, 17, of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the incident took place on Friday night when they were returning from Ambala after supplying flowers. When they reached near Samalkha town, a tractor-trailer going ahead suddenly applied brakes due to which their car rammed into it.

Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies have been handed over to family members after the postmortem examination.