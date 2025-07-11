Two killed after flash floods, landslides hit Poonch

Two people lost their lives in rain triggered flashfloods and landslides in Poonch, said officials. Army rescuing people during flash flood in Loran area of Poonch. (File)

A local was killed in flashflood in Loran area, while a minor lost her life in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch, they said.

The army and the police rescued around 20 tourists and civilians, who were left stranded in a flashflood in Loran area of Poonch on Wednesday, said officials.

“A swift rescue operation by Indian Army and J&K Police in Loran saved lives amid sudden flash flood. At approximately 6 pm on Wednesday, a sudden flashflood struck a seasonal rivulet near Suman Mohalla, Bela Bala in Loran, posing an immediate threat to the locals and tourists,” said a defence spokesperson.

The alert was received at 6.20 pm, prompting a swift and coordinated rescue operation launched by Loran Company of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police Force (JKPF), he added.

“However, prompt response of the rescue teams, approximately 20 stranded tourists and civilians were safely evacuated from the affected area. The flashflood had rendered the road connecting Loran to Bela Bala impassable,” he said.

With the assistance of a JCB, the route was quickly cleared to enable continued relief operations and mobility, he added.

The rescue team extended full support to the affected civilians, ensuring their safety, comfort, and well-being. Relief efforts continued late into the night until the situation was fully stabilised, he added.

Minor girl dies in landslide in Poonch

A minor girl died after she was hit by a stone during a landslide in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district on Thursday, said officials.

The deceased was identified as Afiya Kousar, 11, daughter of Mukhtar Ahmed of Chak Bonalla village.

“The minor was hit by a big stone during a landslide triggered by heavy rains,” said a police officer.

He informed that the girl died on the spot. Police have taken cognizance of the incident.