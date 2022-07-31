Two killed as bike crashes into milk van in Panchkula

Two men were killed and another was injured after their motorcycle rammed into a milk van near the Sector 12/14 roundabout in Panchkula on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rajender Gupta, 31, and Vipul Thakur, 30, both residents of Maheshpur village, Panchkula. The identity of the third person, who was injured in the accident, has not been established yet.

Deepak, an employee of Pizza Hut in Mohali, who witnessed the accident, told the police that he was returning home in Panchkula, when he spotted a speeding milk van, coming from Zirakpur.

He said the van driver took a turn at the crossing without watching the traffic and suddenly applied brakes, which caused a motorcycle to ram into it.

The three men riding the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and were taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where two of them died, Deepak said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, the milk van driver fled the spot, along with his vehicle.

Doctors at the civil hospital informed that Gupta and Thakur were brought dead, while the third person was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, considering his serious injuries.

Police informed the family members of the three men and initiated investigation to nab the milk van driver.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving on public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-14 police station against him.

Car claims scooterist’s life

In another accident in Panchkula, a speeding car claimed the life of a scooterist near Chowki village on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ajay, who lived in Kot village and worked at Shakti Bhawan in Sector 6.

His brother-in-law Rahul Sharma, a resident of New Indira Colony, told the police that around 5.30 pm on Friday, after completing his work, Ajay was on his way back home on his scooter. When he reached the highway near Chowki village, a white car hit him from behind and drove off.

Ajay was rushed to the civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late at night.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, police on Saturday registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station, and initiated investigation to trace and arrest the accused car driver.

Youth killed in Mohali hit-and-run

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a 22-year-old man was killed after a truck hit his motorcycle on Barwala Road in Dera Bassi on Friday night.

Police said the deceased, Brajmohan, was a resident of Bhagwanpur and used to work at a welding shop at Zirakpur.

Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh said, “On Friday night, Brajmohan, along with a friend, was travelling on Barwala Road on his motorcycle, when a speeding truck hit them from behind. After the hit, Brajmohan and his friend fell on the road and received severe injuries, while the truck driver sped away.”

Brajmohan died on the spot, while his friend was taken to a nearby hospital and remains under treatment.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver at the Dera Bassi police station. “Investigation is underway to identify and arrest the truck driver,” the SHO added.