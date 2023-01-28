Two killed in road accident in Punjab’s Phagwara

Two people were killed and as many injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Saturday, police said.

All the four occupants were professional photographers and were returning from Hoshiarpur after covering a wedding event, they said.

Additional Station House Officer (Sadar) Kamaljit Singh said those killed were identified as Jugraj Singh (27), a resident of Bathinda district, and Lokesh Kumar (35) from Barnala district.

The injured Gursevak Singh and Gagandip Singh were rushed to a hospital and undergoing treatment, the officer said.