Two killed in road accident in Punjab's Phagwara

Two killed in road accident in Punjab’s Phagwara

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 07:44 PM IST



All the four occupants were professional photographers and were returning from Hoshiarpur after covering a wedding event. (Representational Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara

Two people were killed and as many injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Saturday, police said.

All the four occupants were professional photographers and were returning from Hoshiarpur after covering a wedding event, they said.

Additional Station House Officer (Sadar) Kamaljit Singh said those killed were identified as Jugraj Singh (27), a resident of Bathinda district, and Lokesh Kumar (35) from Barnala district.

The injured Gursevak Singh and Gagandip Singh were rushed to a hospital and undergoing treatment, the officer said.

