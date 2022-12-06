Two killed in road mishaps in Ludhiana

Two men were killed in two separate road mishaps in the city on Monday.

In the first case, a factory worker died after being hit by a speeding car near Giaspura. He was crossing the road at the time of the incident.

The victim has been identified as Satish Kumar, 57, of Guru Nanak Nagar, Lohara.

The complainant Vijay Kumar of Jankpuri stated that he works as a bus driver with a fastener’s factory. On Monday morning he had gone to pick factory workers from different locations. At around 7.40 pm when Satish was crossing the road, a speeding Hyundai Verna car hit him.

He rushed Satish to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. After the incident the accused escaped from the spot with his vehicle.

ASI Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station Sahnewal. The police are trying to trace the accused.

In the second case, an unidentified vehicle hit a cyclist to death near South city. The victim has not been identified yet.

The police lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver of an unidentified vehicle following the complaint of a commuter. The complainant stated that he was going to Jhammt village for some work on Monday when he noticed that an unidentified vehicle hit a cyclist near South City. He rushed the victim to hospital with the help of locals, where he succumbed to his injuries.

ASI Sukhjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused at police station Sarabha Nagar.