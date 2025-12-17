Two killed in separate hit-&-run incidents in Dera Bassi

As many as two people lost their lives in separate hit-and-run incidents in the Dera Bassi area on Monday, prompting police to register case and launch searches to trace the drivers involved. In the first incident, 51-year-old Sumari Devi was killed after being hit by a speeding car on the main highway near Madhu Dhaba (iStock)

In the first incident, 51-year-old Sumari Devi was killed after being hit by a speeding car on the main highway near Madhu Dhaba. Police said the accident occurred around 2.30 pm when Sumari Devi was on her way back to her village after stepping out for lunch. As she attempted to cross the highway, a car struck her and fled the spot without stopping. She sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Locals alerted the police, who reached the scene and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

In another incident the same day, 44-year-old Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Ambala, was killed near the Truck Union. Police said Rakesh Kumar was travelling as a pillion rider on a tractor while heading towards Khijrabad to purchase material. A vehicle hit the tractor, causing him to suffer fatal injuries. The driver fled the scene after the collision.

Police registered separate cases under Sections 106, 281 and 324(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incidents. Investigators have identified the vehicles involved based on preliminary evidence and CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the drivers responsible for the hit-and-run cases. Further investigation is in progress.