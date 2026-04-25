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Two killed in separate road accidents in a day in Mohali

In the first incident, Sunita Rani, a resident of Jheurherhi village, IT City was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley on Thursday morning, near Sector-82 on Airport Road

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Police have registered two cases in which two persons, a woman, 50, and a man, 34, lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from different parts of Mohali, on Thursday.

Cases have been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death caused by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

In the first incident, Sunita Rani, a resident of Jheurherhi village, IT City was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley on Thursday morning, near Sector-82 on Airport Road.

According to the complaint filed by her son Gurwinder Singh, the woman was crossing the road near an overbridge when a speeding tractor-trolley hit her. The driver briefly stopped after the accident but fled the spot, leaving her critically injured. She died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Police identified the accused as Kuldeep Singh, a native of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Sector-87, Mohali. Officials said the accused was not the registered owner of the tractor and was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death caused by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the IT City police station, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Police said the entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two killed in separate road accidents in a day in Mohali
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Two killed in separate road accidents in a day in Mohali
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