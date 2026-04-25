Two killed in separate road accidents in a day in Mohali

Police have registered two cases in which two persons, a woman, 50, and a man, 34, lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from different parts of Mohali, on Thursday.

Cases have been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death caused by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

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In the first incident, Sunita Rani, a resident of Jheurherhi village, IT City was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley on Thursday morning, near Sector-82 on Airport Road.

According to the complaint filed by her son Gurwinder Singh, the woman was crossing the road near an overbridge when a speeding tractor-trolley hit her. The driver briefly stopped after the accident but fled the spot, leaving her critically injured. She died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Police identified the accused as Kuldeep Singh, a native of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Sector-87, Mohali. Officials said the accused was not the registered owner of the tractor and was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. A case has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death caused by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the IT City police station, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident, the vicitim identified as Baharan Kumar, 34-year-old, a resident of Mohali village, died after being hit by a car on Thursday evening, near Jain temple on the Chandigarh-Kharar road in Phase 1. Police said the victim was walking along the roadside when a speeding car struck him from behind. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident, the vicitim identified as Baharan Kumar, 34-year-old, a resident of Mohali village, died after being hit by a car on Thursday evening, near Jain temple on the Chandigarh-Kharar road in Phase 1. Police said the victim was walking along the roadside when a speeding car struck him from behind. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The car was being driven by the accused indentified as Sumit Kumar,36, and the impact of the collision left Baharan Kumar critically injured. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.Family members said Baharan Kumar had become a father just seven days ago and had gone out to gather information regarding vaccination for his newborn son when the accident occurred. He worked as a labourer and is survived by his wife, newborn son and a daughter. A case has been registered for rash driving and death caused by negligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The car was being driven by the accused indentified as Sumit Kumar,36, and the impact of the collision left Baharan Kumar critically injured. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.Family members said Baharan Kumar had become a father just seven days ago and had gone out to gather information regarding vaccination for his newborn son when the accident occurred. He worked as a labourer and is survived by his wife, newborn son and a daughter. A case has been registered for rash driving and death caused by negligence. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area.

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