Two killed, three injured in Rohtak road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 21, 2025 08:26 AM IST

In his complaint to the police, victim Ankit’s father Ramesh Kumar said that his son along with his friends went to Sonepat’s Gohana on Sunday for some work.

Two persons were killed and three injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Ghilor village here on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit, 24, a resident of Rohtak and Amit Kumar of Jind. (HT File)
The deceased have been identified as Ankit, 24, a resident of Rohtak and Amit Kumar of Jind.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit, 24, a resident of Rohtak and Amit Kumar of Jind.

In his complaint to the police, Ankit’s father Ramesh Kumar said that his son along with his friends went to Sonepat’s Gohana on Sunday for some work.

“We received information on Sunday night, the car driven by Ajay of our village skidded off the road and rammed into a tree. My son Ankit and his friend Amit Kumar died on the spot and three injured were rushed to Bhagat Phool Singh medical college for women at Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector at Rohtak Sadar police station, Sandeep said that they have booked driver Ajay for rash driving and causing death due to negligence on victim Ankit’s father’s complaint.

