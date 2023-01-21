Two killed, two injured in tanker blast in Panipat

Two people were burnt to death and two others were injured in an explosion in a chemical tanker in a workshop near Panipat on Saturday.

As per the police, the incident took place during the welding work.

The deceased have been identified as Junaid (23), a resident of Haridwar, and Sushil Kumar, alias Pappu (61), owner of the workshop. While the injured, Mohammad Husain on Uttar Pradesh and Somnath of Panipat have been hospitalised with burn injuries.

The police said Taslim, brother of deceased Junaid, said that the incident took place on Saturday when they were repairing the tanker at the welding workshop. Soon after Somnath started the welding process it caused an explosion injuring them badly. They were taken to the hospital and the doctor declared Junaid and Sushil brought dead. The injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

Eyewitnesses said the impact of the explosion was so strong that it also damaged a portion of the welding workshop. After getting the information, a police team reached the spot and started the investigation.

Ram Niwas, in-charge of the Panipat Sadar police station, said that two persons were killed in this incident and the bodies have been sent to civil hospital for post-mortem examination. He said that the police will register an FIR after the statement of the injured.