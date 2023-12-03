Two labourers hurt as building collapses in Mohali’s Zirakpur

Two labourers suffered injuries after an under-construction two-storey building collapsed at Chiranjiv Enclave, Zirakpur, on Saturday, two days after heavy rain in the region.

According to police, while work was underway for construction of the showroom’s upper floor, the roof of first floor gave way, leaving two of the total five labourers injured.

Police said both the victims were stable.

According to sources, construction was being done without appropriate safety measures and permissions.

Meanwhile, Ravneet Singh, executive officer, Zirakpur municipal council, said appropriate action will be taken against the owner in case of illegal construction.

