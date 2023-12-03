Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two labourers hurt as building collapses in Mohali’s Zirakpur

Two labourers hurt as building collapses in Mohali’s Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 03, 2023 09:46 AM IST

According to Mohali police, while work was underway for construction of the showroom’s upper floor, the roof of first floor gave way, leaving two of the total five labourers injured

Two labourers suffered injuries after an under-construction two-storey building collapsed at Chiranjiv Enclave, Zirakpur, on Saturday, two days after heavy rain in the region.

Mohali police said both the labourers were stable. (HT File Photo for representation)

According to police, while work was underway for construction of the showroom’s upper floor, the roof of first floor gave way, leaving two of the total five labourers injured.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Police said both the victims were stable.

According to sources, construction was being done without appropriate safety measures and permissions.

Meanwhile, Ravneet Singh, executive officer, Zirakpur municipal council, said appropriate action will be taken against the owner in case of illegal construction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
construction zirakpur building collapse
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP