Two lives snuffed out after car rams into stationary truck

A couple lost their lives in a road mishap in Khanna after a car crashed into a stationary truck near Kishangarh village at National Highway near Khanna on Tuesday evening.

The car rammed into a stationary truck parked outside an auto agency on the national highway near Khanna in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Charanjit Singh Channi, 50, of Aslapur village and his wife Gyan Kaur, 47. The accused were returning home after attending a wedding.

Eyewitnesses said the truck had been parked roadside outside an auto agency and the driver had gone to get a ticket to get his vehicle serviced when a speeding car crashed into the truck.

Such was the impact of collusion the car was completely mangled with the occupants stuck inside. Passers-by came to their rescue. They also claimed that they tried to stop an ambulance crossing from the area to help rush the victims to hospital to no avail. The victims were eventually taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Sharing details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said they found a wooden stick under the driver’s seat. It is suspected that the stick could have jammed the brake paddle which in turn resulted in the mishap.

The victim, Charanjit Singh Channi, is facing trial in a criminal case and had come out on bail two days ago. The ASI added that police will take required action after investigating the matter.