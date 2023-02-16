Two lives snuffed out in Mohali road mishaps

A day after being hit by a Creta car near a temple in Desu Majra, Kharar, a 30-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Police have booked the woman, who is said to have been behind the wheels at the time of the incident. She is, however, yet to be arrested.

The deceased was identified as Shankar, 30, a food vendor. His elder brother Rampal, who is the complainant in the case, said the duo stayed in Bad Majra, Balongi. On Monday, the brothers had gone to meet their uncle Lal Singh in Kharar and were returning on separate two-wheelers.

When they reached near the temple, a rashly driven car rammed into Shankar’s bike following which he fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries, including one to the head.

The car driver was later identified as Parwinder Kaur of New Sunny Enclave.

Rampal said, “I informed my uncle after which, we took Shankar to Phase 6 civil hospital where doctors referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital following which I lodged a police complaint against the woman driver and gave her car number to the police.”

The accused has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way), 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharar city police station.

Pedestrian run over by mini-truck

In another case, a 32-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Tata Ace mini-truck in Siyonk village, Mullanpur, on late Tuesday evening.

The victim was identified as Anil Kumar Paswan of Dhanas.

Police said the victim, along with his brother-in-law, was going to pay obeisance at a local temple when the accident took place.

“They were walking towards the temple when a rashly driven mini-truck, bearing Mohali registration, number hit Anil from the back following which he suffered a head injury. He was taken to PGIMER where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The vehicle was later impounded.

The accused has been booked under Section 279 and 304 A of IPC at Mullanpur police station.