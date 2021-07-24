Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula after zero deaths for 11 days
chandigarh news

Two lose battle to Covid in Mohali, Panchkula after zero deaths for 11 days

Chandigarh continued to report zero virus-related deaths for the 18th consecutive day; seven people test positive
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Through July, 11 people have succumbed to the virus in the tricity, including eight in Mohali, two in Panchkula and one in Chandigarh. (REUTERS)

After no Covid-related deaths for 11 straight days, the tricity recorded two fatalities on Friday.

A 78-year-old man died in Mohali after a gap of 11 days and a 42-year-old woman from Kharag Mangoli in Panchkula, where no casualties were recorded for the past 18 days.

Chandigarh continued to report zero deaths for the 18th consecutive day.

Through July, 11 people have succumbed to the virus in the tricity, including eight in Mohali, two in Panchkula and one in Chandigarh. However, the number is far lower than 151 deaths in the first 23 days of June.

For the fifth time this month, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases remained in single digits, as seven people were found infected. Among them five cases were from Mohali, and one each from Chandigarh and Panchkula. So far in July, 374 people have tested positive in the tricity, highest in Mohali at 175, followed by 150 in the UT and 49 in Panchkula. In the same period in June, the tricity tally was 3,579.

On Friday, the active cases came down to 78 from Thursday’s 88. A total of 36 patients are still recuperating in Mohali, 33 in Chandigarh and nine in Panchkula.

