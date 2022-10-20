Two members of mobile phone snatching gang held in Ferozepur

Ferozepur police have arrested two members of a gang of four involved in snatching and recovered 22 mobile phones stolen from the owner of a mobile shop.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba on Thursday said that victim Pradeep Singh, who runs a shop near the bus stand in the city, had on October 17 lodged a complaint . Some unidentified people stopped his car behind the central jail and fled after snatching a kit full of mobile phones from him, the victim told the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP said acting on the complaint, they started an investigation and arrested two members of the gang-- Komal preet Singh and Gurjinder Singh -- along with 22 out of 32 stolen mobiles. Other two gang members -- Karanpreet Singh and Sukhmanpreet -- have yet to be arrested, he added.