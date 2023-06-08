Two men booked for beating, dragging stray dog in Ludhiana

Police booked two unidentified bike-borne men for allegedly beating a stray dog and dragging it on the road after tying a piece of rope around the animal’s neck.

An FIR under sections 429 of the IPC and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been lodged against the unidentified accused. (iStock)

The accused also beat up the dog with a stick. The Haibowal Police lodged an FIR against the accused.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Gagandeep Arora, of Durgapuri, who is a member of Help For Animals, an NGO.

Arora said that he noticed two bike-borne men beating a stray dog with a stick when he had gone to Guru Nanak colony to feed stray animals.

He said that the accused tied the dog with a piece of rope and dragged it on the road. When he raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot.

ASI Om Prakash, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been lodged against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs installed in the locality to trace the accused.

Earlier on May 19, the local police booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs with an iron rod in the Islamganj area of the city. The man was caught on camera beating the stray dogs. He also released a video apologising for the act.

On May 18, at least five stray dogs were poisoned to death by unidentified accused in Khanna. The incident triggered panic in the area. According to the police, the accused had fed ‘laddoos’ laced with poison to the dogs.

On April 11, some residents of Garden City of Sahnewal had beaten a stray dog to death for defecating in streets. The accused had tied the dog with a rope and later assaulted it with the sticks till it died. The Sahnewal Police had lodged an FIR against the accused.

