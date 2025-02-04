Two men on bike fall off Kharar flyover after crash

Two motorcyclists were thrown over the flyover in Kharar after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle. While the Kharar police did not receive any complaint about the accident, which purportedly took place on Sunday, a CCTV footage of the incident made rounds on social media on Monday. (HT)

While the police did not receive any complaint about the accident, which purportedly took place on Sunday, a CCTV footage of the incident made rounds on social media on Monday.

The footage showed two men falling on the road below the flyover after getting electrocuted by overhead wires. Onlookers were seen rushing the unconscious men to hospital, with further details remaining unclear.

DSP Karan Sandhu said no official complaint or information from local hospitals was received.

Another police officer said they had initiated a probe to ascertain the details surrounding the mishap.