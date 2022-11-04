Two migrant workers injured in targeted attack in Anantnag

Two migrant workers were injured in a targeted attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

Police said the non-locals were working in a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag. Both the injured have been shifted to a hospital, and a search operation has been launched in the area.

Police confirmed the attack on the non-local workers in Anantnag.

“Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman tweeted.

Today’s targeted attack comes two days after forces killed four militants, including a foreign militant in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

On October 18, two non-local labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj were killed after militants hurled a grenade at them in the Harmain in the Shopian district.

The labourers were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sager, both residents of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after the attack, Police claimed to have arrested the militant responsible for the grenade attack and according to the police militant got killed in an encounter while trying to escape the next day.

The migrant workers were killed three days after Puran Krishan Bhat, a fruit grower and a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead at his residence in Shopian.

On September 2, Muneer-ul-Islam, a worker from West Bengal, was shot at in Pulwama.

Islam was shot at days after Mohammad Amrez, a migrant worker from Bihar’s Madhepora was killed at Sumbal in the Bandipora district on August 11.

This year, six non-locals have been killed in the valley in a series of targeted attacks.