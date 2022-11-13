Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two migrant workers injured in targeted attack in J&K's Anantnag

Updated on Nov 13, 2022 01:38 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

Two migrant workers were injured in a targeted attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

This is the second targeted attack on non-locals in the Anantnag district this month.

Police said that non-local labourers were attacked in the Rakh Momin area of south Kashmir.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured two outside labourers in Rakh-Momin area of Anantnag. Both the injured are being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area being cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” tweeted J&K police on its official handle.

On November 3, two non-locals, working in a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag, were injured in an attack. The injured labourers were from Bihar and Nepal) and were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in the Anantnag district.

On October 18, two non-local labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj were killed after militants hurled a grenade at them in the Harmain in the Shopian district.

Topics
jammu and kashmir anantnag terrorism
