Two minor siblings drown in Gidderbaha gurdwara pond

Two kids (brothers) were found dead in a gurdwara’s sarovar in Gidderbaha town of Muktsar district on Monday. The 10-year-old and nine-year-old siblings were playing when they went missing on Sunday evening. An initial probe by the police ruled out any foul play in the deaths which are likely to have taken place late on Sunday evening. Deceased’s uncle said both were playing with children from the locality on Sunday evening when all left to some other place while playing. Muktsar senior superintendent of police Tushar Gupta says the kids may have slipped accidentally into the sarovar.

“After some time, the kids, except the victims, returned. When asked about their whereabouts, the other children informed they had been probably playing in a nearby park. We kept on looking for them the whole night. As we went to the gurdwara this morning to make a public appeal about the missing children, the bodies were spotted floating in the sarovar,” he said.

The victims’ father is a vegetable vendor. According to the management of the gurdwara, it is not known how the two landed in the sarovar. “No one noticed the movement of the children. Police are scanning the CCTVs for scrutiny,” they said.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tushar Gupta said prima facie no foul play is suspected. The kids may have slipped accidentally into the sarovar, he added.