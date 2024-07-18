Two minors, father die in road mishap

Three members of a family including two minor siblings were killed in a road accident near Kapurthala’s Uccha village late night on Wednesday. Three members of a family including two minor siblings were killed in a road accident near Kapurthala’s Uccha village late night on Wednesday. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh (31), his two children, Gora (6) and Luxmi (5). Ranjit’s wife Surinder Kaur received multiple injuries.

Investigation officer Hardeep Singh said the incident happened around 10:30pm when the family was returning to their house on their scooter when a pickup vehicle rammed into them.

As per the available information, a speeding pickup vehicle (PB-10-GK-1258) rammed into the family’s Honda Activa leaving both the children dead on the spot. Ranjit and Surinder were rushed to the local hospital where Ranjit succumbed to his injuries, while his wife is still under medical observation.

The police said the driver tried to run away but was caught by passersby.

Police have registered a case against Shanker Kumar under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 125-A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.