Two Mohali men convicted, fined for lockdown violations

For violating Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, local courts in Mohali have convicted and fined two men who were booked in April last year.

While one of cases was registered against a resident of Sector 78, who was caught loitering during the lockdown on April 3, 2020, the other was against a trader who was booked on April 25, 2020, for opening his footwears shop.

The nationwide lockdown to contain the virus spread was imposed for the first time in March last year. Mohali has been one of the worst-hit districts in Punjab and has also registered maximum number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the tricity area.

In the first case, Mehta, a resident of Sector 78, Mohali, was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after lockdown violations in area falling under the Sohana police station. Tarun did not contest the charge and pleaded guilty before the court of judicial magistrate first class, Mohali, Mukesh Kumar Singla.

In its order on September 7, the court observed: “There is no dearth of instances when people throw caution to the wind, thereby imperiling the life and property of others... It is an appropriate time to send a clear signal to the persons behaving in such a negligent manner, that their conduct will not be condoned.” Convicting Mehta, the court imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him.

In the other case, Rajan Sharma, 41, who has a footwears shop on Ropar Road in Kurali, was booked under Sections 188 and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the IPC despite a ban on non-essential commercial operations.

The prosecution had sought a severe punishment, stating that opening the shop was likely to spread Covid-19, which is a fatal disease. The court of judicial magistrate, first class, Kharar, Sudipa Kaur, held Sharma guilty and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 on him.