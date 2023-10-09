Two months after NIA raid, Khalsa Aid India head quits

AMRITSAR : Two months after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid on his Patiala house, Khalsa Aid India managing director Amarpreet Singh resigned from the organisation, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

Khalsa Aid India is a chapter of the Khalsa Aid International, a UK-based international non-profit humanitarian organisation providing support to victims of natural and manmade disasters around the world.

People privy to the development said that other members of the Indian chapter have also quit, but the official release only confirmed the resignation of Amarpreet.

The NIA team had conducted a search at Amarpreet’s house on August 1 this year after the attack on an Indian mission in London on March 19. He was also questioned over the source of money and the details of volunteers associated with the NGO.

People privy to the matter said Khalsa Aid came under the investigating agency’s radar after a case was registered against the US-based banned terrorist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in 2021 during the farmer agitation.

The probe agency alleged that SFJ had sent foreign funds through NGOs to “pro-Khalistan elements” for spreading “propaganda against India”.

