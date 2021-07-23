Two more arrested in airmen recruitment exam racket

Two more people were arrested for their involvement in Airman Recruitment Exam racket busted recently.

The accused have been identified as Madan Lal of Charkhi Dadri district and Vinod Kumar of Rohtak. The police had arrested four men on July 18.

Police said Madan is a former wrestler and had participated in the World Wrestling Championship in 1995. In 2011, he set up a academy in Rohtak where he trained the youth aspiring to join army and police. Police said Madan has admitted that he had given the roll numbers of 10 candidates of his academy to help them in the test conducted at various centres between July 12 to 18.

Vinod is a constable in Haryana police and he was posted at Jhajjar. Both the accused have been sent to two-day police remand by a local court.

In-charge of CIA-I of Panipat police, Anil Chillar, said the police had earlier arrested four accused — Dharmbir of Asan village of Rohtak, Jitendra Singh alias Jeetu of Gamra village of Hisar, Ricky of Baroda village of Sonipat and Amit Kumar of Harodi village of Charkhi-Dadari district — on July 18.

Police said the accused had set up a lab in a private school in Panipat and were allegedly in touch with some of those who appeared in the said exam. The police also recovered 14 bluetooth dots, 11 bluetooths and six mobile phones from their possession.

Police officials said the accused admitted that they had helped around 40 candidates in securing jobs in the past couple of years.

According to the police, the accused would charge anywhere between ₹ 3 lakh and ₹6 lakh per candidate.