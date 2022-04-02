Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two new cases of Covid detected in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Two new cases of Covid detected in Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours
Ludhiana has detected two new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. (HT File/Representational image)
Ludhiana has detected two new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 11:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. As on Saturday, the district was left with 11 active cases. Of these, 10 Covid patients are under home isolation while one is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Other stories in brief

Unidentified woman’s body fished out of canal

Ludhiana An unidentified woman’s body was fished out of Sidhwan Canal near Pakhowal Road canal bridge on Saturday. Locals had discovered the body in the afternoon and informed the police, following which divers were called in. Model Town SHO sub-inspector Madhu Bala said the deceased appears to be around 18 or 19 years old but her identity is yet to be ascertained. No injury marks were found on the body. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem.

Two phones recovered from observation home

Ludhiana Two mobile phones were recovered from the Shimlapuri observation home during a special checking on Friday. A case under Section 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of the observation home’s superintendent. Earlier on November 22, 2021, two damaged Apple i-phones were recovered from this observation home.

Congress councillors meet mayor

Ludhiana Eyeing municipal elections scheduled for next year, Congress councillors from Ludhiana West, led by former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, conducted a meeting with mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Saturday. Councillors, including Gagandeep Singh Bhalla (Sunny), Mamta Ashu, Maharaj Raji, Pankaj Kaka, Hari Singh Brar, Amrit Varsha Rampal, Dilraj Singh among others, were present in the meeting. Bhalla said they discussed on need to expedite development works.

AAP doing politics on Chandigarh: BJP

Ludhiana The district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and state government of befooling the residents by stating that the implementation of central services rules will dilute the state’s claim on Chandigarh. Addressing a press conference at BJP’s district office near Clock Tower on Saturday, BJP district president Pushpinder Singal alleged that AAP is raising the issue of Chandigarh to divert attention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • During his annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, unsparing in his criticism of his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

    Raj criticises cousin, asks his family to stop inferring in functioning of BMC

    Mumbai Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is desperate to survive in the political space, is trying to adopt the hardline Hindutva agenda. During his annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, unsparing in his criticism of his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Raj said that Uddhav, who asked the investigating agencies to arrest him instead of harassing his family members needs to stop his family members from interfering in the functioning of BMC.

  • According to the state education board, results of class 12 (HSC) will be declared around June 10 and class 10 (SSC) thereafter. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    State education board to declare Class 12, 10 results in June

    PUNE According to the state education board, results of class 12 will be declared around June 10 and class 10 thereafter. The higher secondary certificate or class 12 exam started on March 4 and will end on April 7. The secondary school certificate or class 10 examination started from March 15 and the last paper is on April 4. After the pandemic, this is the first time that the board is conducting the exams offline.

  • A police probe into the alleged involvement of a teenager in video filming his home tutor in the bathroom has revealed that excessive mobile usage and isolation during the two-year lockdown period had impacted his mental health. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Teen booked for recording videos of home tutor sent for counselling

    PUNE A police probe into the alleged involvement of a teenager in video filming his home tutor in the bathroom has revealed that excessive mobile usage and isolation during the two-year lockdown period had impacted his mental health. Police inspector Sangita Patil of Alankar police station who is the investigating officer in the case said that the 16-year-old boy was apprehended and handed over to the District Women and Child Welfare Committee for counselling.

  • More than 100 panchayat members from J&K are likely to join AAP on April 8 in the presence on Arvind Kejriwal.

    100 panchayat members from J&K set to join AAP on April 8

    Aam Aadmi Party's political ambitions in J&K are set to get a shot in the arm as more than 100 panchayat members from UT are likely to join the party in New Delhi before Arvind Kejriwal on April 8. Following AAP's landslide victory in Punjab, it has started making inroads in J&K, where panchayat members are the only elected representatives currently.

  • The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine illuminated to mark the beginning of Chaitra Navratras. (HT Photo)

    Chaitra Navratras: 23k devotees pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Day 1

    Amid chanting of vedic mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies, 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' (a special prayer) marked the start of nine-day-long 'Chaitra Navratras' festival at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said that by 5pm on Saturday, 23,000 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out