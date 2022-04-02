Two new cases of Covid detected in Ludhiana
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. As on Saturday, the district was left with 11 active cases. Of these, 10 Covid patients are under home isolation while one is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Other stories in brief
Unidentified woman’s body fished out of canal
Two phones recovered from observation home
Congress councillors meet mayor
AAP doing politics on Chandigarh: BJP
Raj criticises cousin, asks his family to stop inferring in functioning of BMC
Mumbai Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is desperate to survive in the political space, is trying to adopt the hardline Hindutva agenda. During his annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, unsparing in his criticism of his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Raj said that Uddhav, who asked the investigating agencies to arrest him instead of harassing his family members needs to stop his family members from interfering in the functioning of BMC.
State education board to declare Class 12, 10 results in June
PUNE According to the state education board, results of class 12 will be declared around June 10 and class 10 thereafter. The higher secondary certificate or class 12 exam started on March 4 and will end on April 7. The secondary school certificate or class 10 examination started from March 15 and the last paper is on April 4. After the pandemic, this is the first time that the board is conducting the exams offline.
Teen booked for recording videos of home tutor sent for counselling
PUNE A police probe into the alleged involvement of a teenager in video filming his home tutor in the bathroom has revealed that excessive mobile usage and isolation during the two-year lockdown period had impacted his mental health. Police inspector Sangita Patil of Alankar police station who is the investigating officer in the case said that the 16-year-old boy was apprehended and handed over to the District Women and Child Welfare Committee for counselling.
100 panchayat members from J&K set to join AAP on April 8
Aam Aadmi Party's political ambitions in J&K are set to get a shot in the arm as more than 100 panchayat members from UT are likely to join the party in New Delhi before Arvind Kejriwal on April 8. Following AAP's landslide victory in Punjab, it has started making inroads in J&K, where panchayat members are the only elected representatives currently.
Chaitra Navratras: 23k devotees pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Day 1
Amid chanting of vedic mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies, 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' (a special prayer) marked the start of nine-day-long 'Chaitra Navratras' festival at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said that by 5pm on Saturday, 23,000 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum.
