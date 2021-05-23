Two Pakistan teens held near Khemkaran border, repatriated

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended two Pakistani teenaged boys from Mianwala village near the Khemkaran border in Tarn Taran district.

The boys, aged 15 and 17, belong to Pakistan’s border district of Kasur. Later, the two were repatriated on “humanitarian ground”.

“The personnel of the 14 battalion detected some suspicious movement along the international border. When the area was closely monitored, the two were noticed crossing the zero line. When they were moving towards the barbed wire fence in the Indian territory, our troops challenged and apprehended them,” said a BSF official.

Another BSF official said their preliminary investigation suggested that the two inadvertently crossed over to the Indian territory. “Our investigation is still on into the matter,” he said.

No police case was registered against the teenagers till filing of the report.

The BSF said first they lodged a protest on the issue with the Pakistan Rangers and later handed over the boys to them.