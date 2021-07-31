Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Pakistani intruders shot dead by BSF on Punjab border
chandigarh news

Two Pakistani intruders shot dead by BSF on Punjab border

When challenged, the two intruders tried to flee back to Pakistan instead of surrendering, prompting the BSF to open fire
By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Border Security Force personnel patrolling the fence along the border with Pakistan in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead two intruders who had entered Indian territory from Pakistan near Khalra village of Bhikhiwind sub division in Tarn Taran district at 11pm on Friday.

Official sources said that personnel of BSF’s 103 Battalion noticed suspicious movement around 11pm between the barbed-wire fence and Zero Line on the Indian side near the Theh Kalan border out post (BoP).

When challenged, the intruders tried to flee back towards Pakistan instead of surrendering, prompting the BSF jawans to open fire.

Both the intruders died on the spot. Two rucksacks were recovered.

A search operation is on in the area.

