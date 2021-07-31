Two militants killed in Kashmir

Two unidentified militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday in an exchange of fire with a joint army, police and paramilitary team. The gun battle was triggered during a cordon and search operation, police said.

“Two militants were killed in the encounter and searches are going on,” the police said in a statement. It added that the identities of the two were immediately unclear.

At least 87 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January this year. They include some top commanders.