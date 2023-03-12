Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two pro-Khalistan group members held for threatening to disrupt India-Oz test match

Two pro-Khalistan group members held for threatening to disrupt India-Oz test match

ByAsian News International
Mar 12, 2023 08:24 PM IST

Ahmedabad

The threat was issued using SIM box technology during PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s presence in Ahmedabad on March 9 for the cricket match. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

Crime branch’s cyber cell unit of Gujarat Police arrested two persons suspected to be backed by Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan group, from Madhya Pradesh, over threats to disrupt the 4th Test match between India and Australia being held in Ahmedabad, officials said on Sunday.

Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, crime branch, Gujarat Police, said the threat was issued using SIM box technology during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s presence in Ahmedabad on March 9 for the cricket match.

“Cyber Cell has arrested two suspects backed by SFJ, a pro-Khalistan group, from MP’s Rewa and Satna over threats to disrupt the 4th Test match between India vs Australia. The threat was issued using SIM box technology during PM Modi and the Australian PM’s presence in Ahmedabad. Since then Ahmedabad crime branch started tracking the location,” said Mandlik.

He further said that locations were available from different places in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.

“Threats were also given by different fake Twitter handles from Pakistan. Finally, illegal exchanges have been caught from Satna and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
