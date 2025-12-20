Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two shot dead in Haryana’s Kaithal over land dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 04:58 am IST

The victims were identified as Rajender Kumar and his uncle Veer Bhan, both residents of Pai village under Pundri police station. Both were out on bail in a murder case of 2012, owing to a land dispute.

Two men were shot dead within minutes of each other in Kaithal’s Pundri sub-division due to an old enmity on Friday morning.

Kaithal superintendent of police Upasna, who reached the crime scenes said that the deceased belong to the same family and a case was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kaithal superintendent of police Upasna, who reached the crime scenes said that the deceased belong to the same family and a case was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims were identified as Rajender Kumar and his uncle Veer Bhan, both residents of Pai village under Pundri police station. Both were out on bail in a murder case of 2012, owing to a land dispute.

Police said that Rajender was riding a two‑wheeler near Jatheri village when two bikers allegedly opened fire at him and he fell on the road unconscious.

Just a few kilometres away, Veer Bhan was gunned down in Pai village in the fields.

Forensic teams collected evidence from both sites and sent bodies for post mortem.

Kaithal superintendent of police Upasna, who reached the crime scenes said that the deceased belong to the same family and a case was registered.

“CIA teams, STF and other units are on the assailant’s trail. Neighbouring districts have been alerted as the accused have been identified. Initial probe points to an old enmity of 2012 due to a land-related dispute that resulted in two murders in the same area. Both the deceased were accused in that murder case and had come out of jail five years ago. Investigators are treating this connection as the primary motive but we have also learnt that there had been no recent enmity on the issue,” she added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two shot dead in Haryana’s Kaithal over land dispute
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On