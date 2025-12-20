Two shot dead in Haryana’s Kaithal over land dispute

Two men were shot dead within minutes of each other in Kaithal’s Pundri sub-division due to an old enmity on Friday morning. Kaithal superintendent of police Upasna, who reached the crime scenes said that the deceased belong to the same family and a case was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims were identified as Rajender Kumar and his uncle Veer Bhan, both residents of Pai village under Pundri police station. Both were out on bail in a murder case of 2012, owing to a land dispute.

Police said that Rajender was riding a two‑wheeler near Jatheri village when two bikers allegedly opened fire at him and he fell on the road unconscious.

Just a few kilometres away, Veer Bhan was gunned down in Pai village in the fields.

Forensic teams collected evidence from both sites and sent bodies for post mortem.

“CIA teams, STF and other units are on the assailant’s trail. Neighbouring districts have been alerted as the accused have been identified. Initial probe points to an old enmity of 2012 due to a land-related dispute that resulted in two murders in the same area. Both the deceased were accused in that murder case and had come out of jail five years ago. Investigators are treating this connection as the primary motive but we have also learnt that there had been no recent enmity on the issue,” she added.