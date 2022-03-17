Two sisters get burnt alive in Hisar village

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two sisters were burnt alive while two of their siblings had a narrow escape at Hisar’s Mohabbatpur village in the wee hours of Wednesday
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Two sisters were burnt alive while two of their siblings had a narrow escape at Hisar’s Mohabbatpur village in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were Monika, 18, and her sister Rinku, 14. Police said the incident took place when the siblings were sleeping in a room and their father Chhotu Ram was sleeping in the porch.

Victims’ uncle Pawan Kumar said his wife and the girls’ mother had gone to their parental home in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district to attend a religious function.

“My brother was sleeping in the porch and his children were sleeping inside. At around 3am, I heard some noise and went to my brother’s house. A fire had broke out and the children were crying for help. My son and I doused the fire and informed the fire brigade. Till the team reached there, two of my nieces succumbed to the burn injuries while the other two children escaped unhurt,” he added.

Hisar DSP Narayan Chand said the girls’ bodies were sent for postmortem and exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

“The girls’ father had fled the house and his phone is switched-off,” the DSP added.

