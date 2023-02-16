Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two snatchers land in Ludhiana police’s net

Updated on Feb 16, 2023 01:50 AM IST

Ludhiana police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) branch arrested two snatchers and recovered 22 mobile phones and a saw from their possession

Two snatchers landed in Ludhiana police’s net. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) branch arrested two snatchers for their alleged involvement in as many as nine snatching incidents and recovered 22 mobile phones and a saw from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Singh and Pawan Bhatti, both residents of Jiwan Singh Nagar near the Tajpur road.

Police said the accused would threaten the public with a saw and rob mobile phones, cash and other valuables from them. They are said to have executed snatchings in different areas across the city including Tajpur road, Sector 32, Focal point, Moti Nagar, Ghora colony, Bhamian road and Chandigarh road.

The miscreants were arrested by police near the electricity department’s office on the RK road. Police have also impounded the motorcycle used by them in the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said a case under section 379-B (snatching with hurt) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar Police station.

